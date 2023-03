Tyler murder suspected arrested and charged

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 8:07 pm

TYLER – Tyler police arrest a man in connection to the 2022 murder of 53-year-old Anthony Wilson. According to our news partner KETK, Authorities say that Christian Navon Whitney-Polk, 20, was apprehended March 10th and currently is in the Smith County jail. Whitney-Polk is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $2,500,000 bond.

