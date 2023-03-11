Today is Saturday March 11, 2023
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 7:43 pm
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Police say a longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer after meeting her through a social media chatroom app broke into her suburban Seattle home and killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months. Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said officers spent a week trying to serve a protection order on 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei but had not been able to find him before he broke into the home of 33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and her husband, 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri after midnight Friday. Lowe said the killings were “the absolute worst outcome for a stalking case.”



