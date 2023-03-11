Today is Saturday March 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


No. 18 Texas A&M beats Vandy to reach 2nd straight SEC final

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 7:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points as No. 18 Texas A&M dominated from the opening tip, beating Vanderbilt 87-75 to reach the Aggies’ second straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game and third overall. The Aggies return to the tournament finals for the second year in a row. They were routed by Tennessee last season in Tampa and lost in overtime to Kentucky in 2016 in Nashville. Now they will try to beat No. 4 Alabama, which beat No. 25 Missouri in the first semifinal, for the second time in nine days. Vanderbilt lost for only the second time in its last 12 games.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC