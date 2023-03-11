No. 18 Texas A&M beats Vandy to reach 2nd straight SEC final

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 7:37 pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points as No. 18 Texas A&M dominated from the opening tip, beating Vanderbilt 87-75 to reach the Aggies’ second straight Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game and third overall. The Aggies return to the tournament finals for the second year in a row. They were routed by Tennessee last season in Tampa and lost in overtime to Kentucky in 2016 in Nashville. Now they will try to beat No. 4 Alabama, which beat No. 25 Missouri in the first semifinal, for the second time in nine days. Vanderbilt lost for only the second time in its last 12 games.

