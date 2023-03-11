No. 1 Houston in AAC tourney final again, but Sasser’s hurt

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 7:35 pm

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jamal Shead had 16 points and nine assists as top-ranked Houston advanced to its fifth American Athletic Conference championship game in a row with a 69-48 win over Cincinnati. The 31-2 Cougars led throughout, even after ACC player of the year Marcus Sasser left with an apparent groin injury late in the first half. Coach Kelvin Sampson says Sasser will be re-evaluated but says the senior guard might not play Sunday. J’Wan Roberts finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Houston. Landers Nolley II had 14 points for 21-12 Cincinnati.

Go Back