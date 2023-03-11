No. 18 Aggies beat Arkansas in SEC tourney

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 6:38 am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman made it very clear he wasn’t happy with a loss to No. 18 Texas A&M and an early exit at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Razorbacks assistants had to restrain Musselman a couple times during a 67-61 loss Friday night in the quarterfinals in which the Aggies rallied from a 13-point deficit. Coach Buzz Williams said “We tried to play him offense for defense as best we could,” Williams said. “Nine turnovers is not good. Nine blocked shots is not good. The reason they shot 55% is 18 times we gave them the ball and never got our defense set.” Wade Taylor scored 18 points to help Texas A&M (24-8) advance for the second straight year to the semifinals, where it will play Vanderbilt, which beat Kentucky.

