No. 7 Texas beats No. 22 TCU 66-60 in Big 12 semifinals

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 6:30 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Christian Bishop’s basketball career began in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, included a three-year stretch at Creighton and ultimately a transfer to Texas, where he found himself in a starring role for the Longhorns before more than a dozen friends and relatives Friday night. Bishop responded to his hometown crowd with 15 points, and Dylan Disu matched him with 15 of his own, while Tyrese Hunter made two free throws in the closing seconds to help No. 7 Texas edge No. 22 TCU 66-60 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Now, Bishop and the Longhorns will play third-ranked Kansas — the school just down the road from where he attended high school at Lee’s Summit West — for the tournament championship Saturday night.

Go Back