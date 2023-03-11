Spurs overcome Jokic’s triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 6:28 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday night before an announced sellout. “It felt great,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “The fans were really into it. We put them to sleep in the first quarter and then we woke them up a little bit. “So it was great to have all those people yelling and screaming. They deserve to have a good night.” Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio, which shot 54% in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of only a few times in an injury-riddled season. It was enough to overcome Jokic’s 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season. It was the first time the Nuggets have lost this season when Jokic has a triple-double.

