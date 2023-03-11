Today is Saturday March 11, 2023
No. 15 Texas women top K-State 60-42 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 12 points and 15th-ranked Texas came to life in the second half to defeat Kansas State 60-42 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. After a miserable first half that saw the top-seeded Longhorns shoot 17% (5 of 30) and barely eke out an 18-all tie at halftime, they outscored the ninth-seeded Wildcats 21-4 in the third quarter and coasted to a semifinal date with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas shot 46% in the second half and finished with a 48-35 rebounding advantage, 16-5 on the offensive end. The Longhorns also forced 22 turnovers, improving to 20-0 when holding opponents under 60 points. The Longhorns increased their season total to 23 quarters holding an opponent to single digits and had just their second of the season.



