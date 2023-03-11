29 TISD teachers to be bonused up to 23-5K

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 6:19 am

TYLER–29 teachers in the Tyler ISD will get excellence in classroom bonuses from $6,000 and $23,500. According to our news partner KETK, these teachers have been designated TOP teachers. That means they meet Tyler Optimal Performance criteria. The criteria for evaluating teachers includes student attendence, growth metrics, educator observations and student surveys. The 29 teachers being recognized are.

Austin Elementary School: Maria Riggs, Griselda Godina, Luis Soto, Maria Araujo and Marina Alberto Lopez

Boulter Middle School: Yolanda Taylor Wade and Linnon Thomas

Early College High School: Shannon Kinkade

Jones Elementary School: Sebria Mitchell, Shelby Beasley, Jade Perry, Amber Johnson and Emilee Kubara

Orr Elementary School: Stephanie Constante, Litzia Roman Gonzalez, Alan Richbourg and Rolando Alvarez

Peete Elementary School: Maria Carmen Martinez

Ramey Elementary School: Patricia Ford, Ariadna Melendo Esteban, Elizabeth Neuman, Jasmin Lopez, Jaquelline Luna, Maria de la luz Chaves Izaguirre, Eduardo Fumo, Kristi Tapper, Ebony Cormier, Laura Elizalde Moran and Marcela Galvan de Guzman

TISD added that teachers bonused get 70 percent of their alotted bonus, the campus receives 20 percent and school district gets the other 10 percent of the alottment.

