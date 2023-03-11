Today is Saturday March 11, 2023
Texas women sued for wrongful death after aiding in abortion

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2023 at 5:25 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Three women in Texas are being sued for wrongful death by a man who claims they helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion. It’s another test of state-enforced bans since the U.S. Supreme court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision. In a lawsuit filed late Thursday in Galveston County, Marcus Silva alleges assisting in a self-administered abortion is tantamount to aiding a murder. Silva is seeking $1 million in damages. The woman who took the medication in July — weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion that had been in place since 1973 — is not named in the lawsuit. Texas law protects women who get an abortion from being held liable. Abortion rights groups condemned the lawsuit, calling it an intimidation tactic.



