Christopher McQuarrie welcomes ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham to the ‘Mission: Impossible’ team

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Waddingham in 'Ted Lasso' -- Apple TV+

Director and co-writer Christopher McQuarrie and star and producer Tom Cruise are hard at work on Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One and Two, but they've had time to add another big star.

On Friday, McQuarrie posted an Instagram shot of the Emmy winner looking serious, wearing a baseball-style cap and looking into the distance as she stands at what appears to be a military installation.

The filmmaker noted, "And Hannah Waddingham…" adding the hashtags, "#Godspeed" and "#DeadReckoning."

The "and" might be referring to the sheer size of the cast of the seventh and eighth Mission films, parts of which are being filmed concurrently.

Joining Waddingham of course, will be Tom Cruise as IMF Agent Ethan Hunt.

Cruise is again teaming up with Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Rebecca Ferguson; Vanessa Kirby also returns, with 1996's Mission: Impossible heavy Henry Czerny, along with a slate of series newcomers: Esai Morales, Guardians of the Galaxy vet Pom Klementieff, her Marvel movie colleague Hayley Atwell, and Nick Offerman.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One debuts July 14; Part Two will hit theaters in June of 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back