Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2023 at 10:00 am

"You" - Netflix

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend, and where you can check out some of the films nominated at the 95th annual Academy Awards:

Netflix

You: Joe is back and this time, he might have finally met his match. Find out how it all ends in the final episodes of season four.

Outlast: Check out this new survival competition where 16 contestants must work together in teams to survive the longest in the Alaskan wilderness.

All Quiet on the Western Front: Catch the new adaptation of the classic war story of the same name.

Hulu

History of the World Part 2: Over 40 years later, the eight-part sequel to the Mel Books film comedy History of the World Part 1 has arrived.

UnPrisoned: Produced by Kerry Washington, this new series is about a relationship therapist and single mother whose life changes when her father’s released from prison.

Triangle of Sadness: Witness power dynamics turn upside down in the comedy-drama.

HBO Max

Perry Mason: Catch up with Perry Mason in season 2 of the period drama.

Elvis: The biographical musical tells the story of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll icon. It’s nominated for eight Oscars, including best actor for Austin Butler.

The Banshees of Inisherin: Watch a friendship fall apart in the film that picked up an impressive nine Oscar nominations this year.

Apple TV+

Real Madrid: Until the End: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the soccer club's 2021-2022 season.

Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick: And, in case you somehow missed the year’s highest-grossing film at the domestic box office, you can also stream Top Gun: Maverick over on Paramount+.

Happy streaming!

