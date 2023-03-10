Today is Friday March 10, 2023
Some models of Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats recalled

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2023 at 8:14 am
Guido Mieth/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Dorel Juvenile Group announced a voluntary recall of 59,450 rear-facing infant car seats due to concerns over the seat anchoring system that “fails to conform” to safety standards for some models, according to a release from Maxi-Cosi on Mar. 3.

The recalls include certain Safety 1st onBoard 35 Secure Tech, Maxi-Cosi Coral XP, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP Max, Maxi-Cosi Mico XP, Maxi-Cosi Mico Luxe+, and Maxi-Cosi Infant Base child car seats, according to the release.

The recall was also reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSA.)

“A detached child seat may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash,” the NHSA said in part of a statement, adding that “the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base may fail, allowing the child seat to detach” in the recalled units.

The NHSA, as well as Dorel, advise consumers to “only secure their child seat with the vehicle belt restraint system” until a free replacement base is sent to owners.

Consumers who own an affected product are urged to contact Dorel customer service or email retractablelatchrecall@djgusa.com to be sent a free replacement.

