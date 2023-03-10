Sources: MRI clean on Mavs star Luka Doncic’s left thigh

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2023 at 6:00 am

ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

An MRI on the left thigh of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic revealed no damage, and a return to the lineup will come as the discomfort allows him, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Doncic will undergo treatment to alleviate the soreness, but he isn’t expected to miss significant time, sources said.

Doncic indicated recently that his thigh began bothering him after the Mavericks’ win over the Spurs on Feb. 23, saying he woke up the morning after the game with discomfort in the leg. He departed Wednesday’s 113-106 loss at New Orleans in the third quarter because of the injury.

When asked how the thigh felt after Wednesday’s game, Doncic chuckled: “It’s not good.”

The Mavericks take on the Grizzlies on Saturday night in Memphis.

