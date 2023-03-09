Money isn’t everything: How this year’s Best Picture nominees fared at the box office

"Avatar: The Way of Water" - 20th Century Studios

While the Academy Awards sometime gets poo-pooed for featuring movies most people haven't seen — even during Chris Rock's first hosting stint at the 77th annual awards — this year's event features some bona fide blockbuster Best Picture nominations.

However, for every Avatar: The Way of Water — which made more than $2.2 billion and counting — there's a TÁR or Women Talking, so-called "prestige pictures" that weren't made to compare in the bottom-line department.

Just for fun, seeing as they're all nominated for the biggest award of Sunday night, here's a peek at each of the nominated movies, their reported production budgets from available reporting and their worldwide theatrical performances, according to Box Office Mojo.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Reported production budget: $350 million to $400 million

Box office: $2,283,196,259

Top Gun: Maverick

Reported production budget: $170 million

Box office: $1.49 billion

Elvis

Reported production budget: $85 million

Box office: $287,340,048

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Reported production budget: $25 million

Box office: $104,872,026

TÁR

Reported production budget: $35 million

Box office: $20,067,659

Women Talking

Reported production budget: N/A

Box office: $7,303,166

All Quiet on the Western Front

Reported production budget: $20 million

Box office (limited release for Oscar consideration): $3 million



The Fabelmans

Reported production budget: est. $40 million

Box office (limited release): $37,962,769

The Banshees of Inisherin

Reported production budget: $20 million

Box office: $46,597,386



Triangle of Sadness

Reported production budget: $15.6 million

Box office: $24,510,342

