Gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting destroyed: Source

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 5:51 pm

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Prosecutors in New Mexico told Alec Baldwin’s defense team the gun used in the October 2021 shooting on the set of "Rust" broke during testing, a source close to the defense told ABC News.

The source called it “very problematic” since it is a key piece of evidence that led to involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial along with the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

