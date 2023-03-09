James Gunn fires back at troll upset about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star Chukwudi Iwuji’s race

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Once again, James Gunn has clapped back against a troll who took issue with one of his Instagram posts.

On Monday, Gunn happily touted his Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji's role as the High Evolutionary in Gunn's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, somebody snarked of the character, "Damnit…another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino? (how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something…because they don't and won't, that makes them 'woke.'"

The social media user's rant continued, "They’re picking based on race and what’s PC and not on acting and what's established."

Gunn didn't let it stand, however, shooting back, "I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don't give a s*** what ethnicity @chukwudi_iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen."

For good measure, lifelong comic fan Gunn noted, "And, by the way, he's playing a guy who's almost always purple in the color [books]."

For the record, plenty of other folks piled onto that person, too.

Recently, Gunn replied to snarkers who took issue with some of his choices as the new co-CEO of DC Films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5.

