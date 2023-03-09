Sheriff: East Texas police chief, officer arrested on money laundering, drug charges

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 4:54 pm

PAYNE SPRINGS – The police chief and an officer with the Payne Springs Police Department have been arrested on drug charges, officials confirmed on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison (pictured) were arrested Thursday morning after search warrants on their homes revealed controlled substances inside. Hillhouse said authorities are still investigating and there is no evidence at this time showing that either suspect took drugs previously seized by the Payne Springs Police Department, but that they were dealing them “under the pretense of their professional capacity.” Both suspects have been charged for the delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.

