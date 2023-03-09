Today is Thursday March 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sheriff: East Texas police chief, officer arrested on money laundering, drug charges

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 4:54 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sheriff: East Texas police chief, officer arrested on money laundering, drug chargesPAYNE SPRINGS – The police chief and an officer with the Payne Springs Police Department have been arrested on drug charges, officials confirmed on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says Payne Springs Chief of Police April Meadows and Officer Jonathan Hutchison (pictured) were arrested Thursday morning after search warrants on their homes revealed controlled substances inside. Hillhouse said authorities are still investigating and there is no evidence at this time showing that either suspect took drugs previously seized by the Payne Springs Police Department, but that they were dealing them “under the pretense of their professional capacity.” Both suspects have been charged for the delivery of a controlled substance and money laundering.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC