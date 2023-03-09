American Airlines promises raises for pilots, matching Delta

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 4:39 pm

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is promising significant pay raises to pilots to match a recent deal at rival Delta Air Lines. American’s CEO Robert Isom says he’s ready to give pilots raises and higher retirement contributions that would average 40% over four years. Isom says top-pay for a senior pilot would hit $590,000 by the end of the deal. But on Thursday, the Allied Pilots Association said its board decided to survey members on authorizing a strike. A union spokesman says the strike vote has been contemplated for several months as a backup in case the union can’t reach a deal with American.

