Authorities seek missing teen

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 1:42 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old. Eric Duran is a listed runaway juvenile who was last seen on February 24. He is described as a Hispanic male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5’04, and 110 lbs. Eric does have ties to the immediate Tyler area. If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or or Detective Jennifer Stockwell at 903-533-1880 ext 26. Officials reiterate that anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age, and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.

