Officials seek missing gunshot victim

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 1:43 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help finding Latravion Dewberry, a listed runaway juvenile who ran away from his residence on February 19. He is described as a black male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’09, and 145 lbs. Latravion was involved in an incident in which he was shot multiple times in December and is still healing from his injuries. Officials say Latravion’s mother is clearly concerned for her son’s welfare and safety and worries that he is around further situations where he’s at risk of death or further bodily harm. It is unknown where Latravion went, but he does have ties to the immediate Tyler area.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Latravion Dewberry, 15, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26. Further, anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age, and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.

