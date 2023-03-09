Today is Thursday March 09, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials seek missing gunshot victim

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 1:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials seek missing gunshot victimTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help finding Latravion Dewberry, a listed runaway juvenile who ran away from his residence on February 19. He is described as a black male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’09, and 145 lbs. Latravion was involved in an incident in which he was shot multiple times in December and is still healing from his injuries. Officials say Latravion’s mother is clearly concerned for her son’s welfare and safety and worries that he is around further situations where he’s at risk of death or further bodily harm. It is unknown where Latravion went, but he does have ties to the immediate Tyler area.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Latravion Dewberry, 15, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26. Further, anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age, and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with harboring a runaway, a class A misdemeanor.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC