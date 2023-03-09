Today is Thursday March 09, 2023
Apology letter found after US citizens killed in Mexico

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 12:37 pm
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemns the violence and says the gang turned its own members who were responsible over to authorities. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement source, the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel apologized to the residents of Matamoros where the Americans were kidnapped, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the four Americans and their families. Drug cartels have been known to issue communiques to intimidate rivals and authorities, but also at times like these to do some public relations work to try to smooth over situations that could affect their business. The four Americans crossed into Matamoros from Texas so that one of them could have cosmetic surgery.



