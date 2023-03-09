Tyler Municipal Rose Garden receives Lone Star Legacy Park award

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 12:26 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden has been presented with the 2023 Texas Recreation & Park Society Lone Star Legacy Park Award. According to a city news release, a Lone Star Legacy Park is classified as a park that holds special prominence in the local community and the state of Texas. Officials say to qualify for consideration, the park must have endured the test of time and become iconic to those who have visited, played, and rested on its grounds. Lone Star Legacy Parks must be at least 50 years old and open to the public, and must have a significant role in the community’s history, according to the release. The Rose Garden was one of seven parks and open spaces to receive this designation in 2023. Bergfeld Park received the award in 2014.

