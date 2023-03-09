Palestine man arrested after 12-hour standoff with police

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2023 at 8:29 am

PALESTINE — A Palestine man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff with police. According to our news partner KETK, just before 2 a.m., Palestine Police Department officers were called to W. Louisiana Street in reference to a report of a domestic disturbance, with a woman reporting that she had been assaulted by a man at the residence. After officers arrived, an a woman exited the residence and was taken to an emergency room by EMS for treatment. At that time, officers reportedly learned that a 3-year-old girl was still inside the residence. “Officers made verbal contact with the suspect through the door, who made numerous threats to shoot officers if they did not leave,” according to the Palestine Police Department. Officers identified the suspect as 31-year-old Adrian James Paramore of Palestine. He eventually placed the child outside the front door of his residence before going back inside, police said. Police went on to say that Paramore pointed a handgun at officers through a window and “made it known to officers that he had multiple handguns and rifles inside the residence.”

Detectives secured arrest warrants for Paramore and a search warrant for his residence, issued by 369th State District Judge Michael Davis. Negotiators made contact with Paramore via telephone, where he allegedly “continued to make threats and refused to leave the residence.” Just before 2 p.m., Paramore made it known that he wanted to surrender, police said. He left the residence and was taken into custody. Detectives recovered multiple firearms from the residence. Paramore was transported to the Anderson County Jail and booked in on the following charges: aggravated assault against public servant, assault causes bodily injury-family violence, interfere with emergency request for assistance and terroristic threat of family/household.

Go Back