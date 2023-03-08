Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
‘True Lies’ TV star Ginger Gonzaga has never seen the movie

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 4:37 pm
CBS/Alan Markfield

James Cameron's spy movie True Lies is such a classic that it has spawned a CBS series decades after Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis saved the world on the big screen -- but Ginger Gonzaga somehow missed it before starring in the show.

Covering her eyes for a moment, the former She-Hulk: Attorney at Law scene stealer admitted to ABC Audio Wednesday, "Oh, gosh, it's always embarrassing. I hadn't seen it. I tell everyone the only movies I had ever seen were Sister Acts 1 and 2 and Mrs. Doubtfire."

She added with a laugh, "And then, I don't know, I've seen maybe five movies since. I don't know how I'm an actor."

The star plays Helen Tasker, the role Everything Everywhere Oscar nominee Curtis played in the film: A bored woman who discovers her seemingly boring salesman husband is actually as super spy.

Ginger explained not seeing the 1994 movie was a blessing in disguise. "Watching Howie [co-star Steve Howie] be like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to fill Arnold's shoes,' I was like, 'I don't know. I'm just playing this character, Helen.' So I maintained not watching it prior to doing the pilot, so I could just do my Ginger version of a character named Helen. And I think that really took the pressure off of me."

She added, "I love Jamie so much, and I know if I had watched it, I would have been judging every single move that I did, you know, like, 'Oh, that's too much like her' or 'No, you're copying Jamie,' so I want to let Jamie be Jamie. And I got out of that pressure by having been sheltered as a child, really," she laughed.

True Lies airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



