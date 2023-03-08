Two arrested after high-speed chase, suspected meth seized

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 3:44 pm

RUSK COUNTY — A man and woman were arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement in Rusk County around 11:30 a.m. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says the Tatum Police Department tried to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 43 heading toward Henderson but the driver did not stop. He said the Sheriff’s Office and DPS joined in on the pursuit. The chase came to an end near the intersection of CR 2142 and FM 1797. RCSO said the pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph on straightaways. Near the end of the chase, officials found about one ounce of methamphetamine, a pistol, and about eight knives, according to Valdez.

Both occupants of the motorcycle are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance. Valdez said the man was driving the motorcycle and is also facing charges of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Rusk County Jail.

Go Back