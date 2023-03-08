Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
City plans April 1 E-Waste Recycling event

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 2:32 pm
City plans April 1 E-Waste Recycling eventLONGVIEW — The City of Longview will host an E-Waste Recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, at Teague Park. Vouchers are required to participate and are available online. The activity is being held in conjunction with Keep Longview Beautiful’s Love Longview event. The recycling offering is performed with funds from the city’s Sanitation Division and a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality enforcement action grant, but is not a response to an enforcement action, according to officials. The event is for Gregg County residents. No commercial waste will be accepted. Vouchers are required to participate and are available online. Click here to link up with additional information.



