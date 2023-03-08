Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
Nick Cannon hosting ‘Celebrity Prank Wars,’ not baby-related game show, with Kevin Hart

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 2:06 pm
Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart recently announced a game show poking fun at Nick's many children, but it turns out it was part of E!'s marketing plan. The prank was the network's way of promoting its new competition series, which Nick and Kev will host together.

Celebrity Prank Wars, airing April 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will capture the "all-out war" between two celebrities. Each episode will see them "planning and perpetrating some of the wildest and most viral pranks on each other," with Nick and Kevin serving as judges.

The likes of Anthony AndersonLil DuvalFantasiaTiffany HaddishTaraji P. HensonLil JonLudacrisKiller MikeChance The RapperT-PainT.I. and more will appear as celebrity participants of the game show. 

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



