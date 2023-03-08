Witnesses: Michael Irvin’s encounter with woman was friendly

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 1:28 pm

DALLAS (AP) — Two men who were in a Phoenix hotel lobby the night that Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was accused of misconduct with a female employee say they didn’t see him do anything wrong and that his brief interaction with the woman appeared friendly. Phil Watkins of Australia and Bryn Davis of Philadelphia appeared Wednesday at a news conference by video link with Irvin and his attorney. Irvin has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit. He alleges a false claim led to his removal from the hotel and from the NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage.

Go Back