Four killed when two small planes collide over Florida lake

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 11:54 am

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near Winter Haven Regional Airport. Caridad Fernandez, who lives along Lake Hartridge, says she heard “a giant boom” and saw the planes hit the water. Rescue workers later pulled four bodies from the planes. The pilot and student were on the fixed-wing plane. A man from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and another from Fredericksburg, Texas, were aboard the seaplane. The NTSB and FAA are investigating.

