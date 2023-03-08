Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
Tyler, Longview stay strong in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 11:35 am
Tyler, Longview stay strong in sales tax allocationsAUSTIN — Continuing to reflect a statewide trend, both Tyler and Longview show increases in monthly sales tax allocations over a year ago, according to the latest report from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. For the month of March, Tyler gets $4,756,454.89, up from $4,185,356.79 in March 2022. Tyler’s year-to-date figure is $16,002,422.59, rising from $15,245,737.53 in March of last year. Longview’s March figure is $3,390,172.78, an improvement from the $3,109,664.00 reported at this time last year. For the year to date, Longview comes in at $11,893,289.13, compared to $11,119,750.26 at this time in 2022.



