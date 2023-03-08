Food banks call for updated Vehicle Asset Test

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 10:43 am

TYLER – The Feeding Texas network, made up of 21 food banks across the state, is calling on state lawmakers to update the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Vehicle Asset Test today in a virtual day of advocacy. The East Texas Food Bank is among those joining in the action. According to a news release, eligibility for SNAP is primarily based on income and family size. Texas also chooses to use a Vehicle Asset Test, which places a limit on the value of the vehicles a family may own and still qualify for the program. In the 26 counties served by the East Texas Food Bank, officials say 500 East Texas households were denied SNAP in 2019, and that number grew to 2,399 East Texas households in 2022 due to the Vehicle Asset Test.

“This is a significant increase in denials in just a few years,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, as quoted in the release. “More families are going without the food assistance they need because the Vehicle Asset Test has not kept up with the economy.” Senator Cesar Blanco (D-El Paso) and Representative Ryan Guillen (R-Rio Grande City) filed companion bills in the Senate (SB 273) and House (HB 1287) that would index the SNAP Vehicle Asset Test to inflation to better reflect today’s car values, according to the release.

