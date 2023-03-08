HBO’s ‘Barry’ to end with season 4

Barry, the Emmy-winning dark comedy series, will end with its upcoming fourth season, premiering April 16, HBO confirmed on Tuesday.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Barry star, co-creator, writer, and director Bill Hader said in a statement.

A teaser trailer for season 4 shows Hader's titular character, a depressed hitman from the Midwest who dreams of becoming an actor, in prison, thanks to his former acting teacher, Gene Cousineau, played by Henry Winkler.

Over its first three seasons, Barry has picked up a total of nine Emmys, with Hader winning a pair for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and another going to Winkler for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Barry's fourth and final season will consist of eight episodes, with the series finale slated for May 28.

