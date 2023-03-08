Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NTSB investigates fatal helicopter crash along Texas coast

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 11:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SEADRIFT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal helicopter crash along the Texas Gulf Coast. The NTSB says the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed Monday night in Seadrift after taking off from Port O’Connor. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery says the male pilot and a female passenger died as a result of the crash. The NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive at the site Wednesday. The agency says the helicopter was flying from Port O’Connor to the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport, about 20 miles away.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC