NTSB investigates fatal helicopter crash along Texas coast

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 11:36 am

SEADRIFT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal helicopter crash along the Texas Gulf Coast. The NTSB says the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed Monday night in Seadrift after taking off from Port O’Connor. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery says the male pilot and a female passenger died as a result of the crash. The NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive at the site Wednesday. The agency says the helicopter was flying from Port O’Connor to the Calhoun County-Port Lavaca Airport, about 20 miles away.

