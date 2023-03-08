Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
Celeb designer Christian Siriano’s dresses “ruined” just days before the Oscars

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 8:23 am
Bravo/Monica Schipper

Attention celebrities: If Christian Siriano made your dress for Sunday's Academy Awards, you may want to have your people call his people.

The star designer and Project Runway season four winner told his Instagram followers on Monday that a plumbing mishap at his studio made it rain -- literally.

"Well it’s 6 days before the Oscar’s [sic] and a pipe burst in our studio," he said, along with a video from the point of view of someone surveying the water-logged scene. Cardboard shipping boxes that could fit gowns were seen among the water-logged items, as the sound of dripping water could be heard throughout.

Siriano added sarcastically, "yay happy Monday to us! Ughghghg."

He added, with not a few anguished emoji, "THE WORST EVER! Only a few dresses ruined."

One of Christian's followers, obviously a Project Runway fan, quoted its host's advice for dealing with last-minute calamities: "I can almost hear Tim [Gunn] whispering 'make it work.'"

Just as on the competition reality show, the clock is ticking: The 95th annual Academy Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



