Today is Wednesday March 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Hershey’s unveils plant-based Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Posted/updated on: March 8, 2023 at 9:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Hershey's

(NEW YORK) -- Chocolate lovers who can't eat dairy are now in luck when it comes to two beloved milk chocolate treats from Hershey's.

As more people trend toward plant-based snacks, Hershey's launched two treats to satiate the appetite for a milk chocolate alternative with Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

The iconic candy confectioner said its new additions are made with oat instead of milk.

"Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives," Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You with The Hershey Company, said in a statement.

Both new plant-based additions will hit retail shelves nationwide this spring with Reese's available in March, followed by the Hershey's extra creamy with almonds and sea salt in April.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC