Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Nicolas Cage doesn’t “need” the MCU: “I’m Nic Cage”

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 5:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Randy Holmes

While the gravity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has pulled in a galaxy of Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated stars, Nicolas Cage isn't eager to join them.

According to Variety, while he received the trade's Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival on Sunday, Cage was asked about the superhero movie boom.

The lifelong comics fan, who played Ghost Rider on the big screen before the MCU existed, explained, "I've gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage."

The actor, born Nicolas Coppola, added, "What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father. He named me."

But the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star later added, "I don't need to be in the MCU, I'm Nic Cage."

Unlike other actors, Cage doesn't see the superhero genre as a problem for Hollywood. "I understand what the frustration is. I get it," he said, adding, "I think there’s plenty of room for everybody. I'm seeing movies like [Oscar nominee] Tár. I'm seeing all kinds of artistic and independently driven movies. I think there's plenty of room for everybody."

Cage also talked a bit about recruiting Batman director Tim Burton for a Superman film in the '90s that was infamously scuttled by Warner Bros. "It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair. I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there," he expressed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC