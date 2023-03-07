Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
To celebrate the show’s return, why not Airbnb at Ted Lasso’s local pub?

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Credit: Henry Woide

With Ted Lasso returning to Apple TV+ on March 15, Airbnb is offering a chance for some superfans to stay at one of the Emmy-winning show's locations.

AFC Richmond fan and proprietor Mae — played by Annette Badland on the show — is opening her doors to The Crown & Anchor pub, where AFC Richmond's fans and players bend the ol' elbow on the series.

The Prince's Head is the real name of the show's Crown & Anchor, and up to four guests will have a chance to experience all the pub has to offer, before retiring for the evening in one of its quaint rooms.

"Located in the city of Richmond, London upon the River Thames, The Crown & Anchor is surrounded by local retail and commercial shops, as well as a quaint residential area (including Coach Lasso’s apartment) on the Richmond Green," the listing notes.

While guests will have to make their way to Richmond, Mae's place will be open for stays on October 23, 24 and 25 for only £11 — around $13.

Bookings will open Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/tedlasso.

