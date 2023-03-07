Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
Nick Cannon is expecting … a new game show

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 4:27 pm
Casey Durkin/PEACOCK

Nick Cannon is expecting, but this time it's not another a baby. Taking to socials on Tuesday, he shared that he's got a new show on E!, which happens to play on his multiple baby announcements.

Hosted by Kevin HartWho's Having My Baby with Nick Cannon is set to premiere this spring. As Kev says in the clip, it will feature a group of ladies who'd love to mother Nick's child.

“You’re gonna get some contestants that wanna have your baby,” Kevin says. Nick then jokingly pretends to choose one using the eeny, meeny, miny, moe method. No other details about the show have been disclosed.

Nick is the father of 12 children: Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah CareyRisePowerful and Golden with Brittany BellBeautifulZion and Zillion with Abby De La RosaHalo and the late Zenwith Alyssa ScottLegendary with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

When asked if he's done having children, he recently told ET that "God decides when we're done" having kids.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



