Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas, feds settle probe over $9B Houston highway project

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 3:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Federal authorities have announced they are lifting their hold of a more than $9 billion Houston area highway-widening project that has come under intense criticism from residents and activists who have argued the proposal would cause lasting economic and environmental damage to their communities. Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt announced Tuesday that his agency had reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to settle an investigation of the project. The proposal to expand Interstate 45, which has been in the works for nearly two decades, had been delayed since March 2021, when the federal agency began reviewing civil rights and environmental justice concerns.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC