Breaking News: Wall Street tumbles on fears about faster rate hikes

NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks sank on Wall Street after the head of the Federal Reserve warned it could speed up its economy-rattling hikes to interest rates if pressure stays high on inflation. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 575 points. Both had been nearly flat just before Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is ready to get more aggressive on rate hikes if warranted.

Treasury yields also shot higher following Powell’s testimony before a Senate committee. The yield on the two-year Treasury is near its highest level since 2007.



