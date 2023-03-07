Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
Authorities seek burglary suspects

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 3:47 pm
Authorities seek burglary suspectsTYLER — Smith County authorities seek help solving a recent burglary. Officials say on February 25 at approximately 4:06 a.m., three black male suspects broke into the Indian Creek Mart Convenience Store on Spur 364 in Tyler. The suspects took cash as well as a large quantity of cigarettes and e-cigarettes. They used large bolt cutters to break in and were seen wearing gloves with their faces covered by ski masks. Officials say one suspect was wearing a very distinguishable Nickelodeon Rugrats jacket and another suspect had a bright orange face covering ski mask.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the suspects off the accompanying photos from the security video system. Contact Investigator Jason Hampton at (903) 590-2629 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 if you have any information related to this case.



