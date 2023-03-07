In reversal, Biden weighs detaining migrant families

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 12:33 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is considering detaining migrant families who cross into the U.S. illegally as it prepares to end COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border. That’s according to four U.S. officials familiar with the plans. It would be a major reversal after the U.S. in late 2021 stopped holding families in detention facilities. The administration has increasingly moved to restrict migrants as it faces a growing number of people coming to the U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum. The COVID-era restrictions allowed U.S. immigration officials to quickly turn around most migrants and during the height of the pandemic.

Go Back