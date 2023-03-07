Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
“This is long overdue”: Courteney Cox takes a call from Ghostface in final ‘Scream VI’ trailer

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 12:25 pm
Paramount Pictures

The final trailer for Scream VI starts off where it all began: a ringing phone.

Franchise mainstay Courteney Cox takes a call from Ghostface, who comments, "Strange you and I have never spoken on the phone. This is long overdue."

Intercut with rave reviews from outlets that got a peek, we see the robed killer stalking Scream V's survivors — including Jenna Ortega's Tara, Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad — both below and above the streets of New York City.

The group also encounters "a shrine" to the murderer, featuring mannequins of his earlier incarnations.

However, they're not going down without a fight. "We've got to lure him in," Tara says, "and we execute him."

Judging by the clips that follow, however, that's apparently easier said than done.

Scream VI opens Friday.

