UT Tyler earns Silver Military Friendly School designation

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 11:37 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has earned the 2023-24 Silver Military Friendly School designation. According to a news release, that means UT Tyler is within the top 20% of participating schools in the Tier 2 Research Institutions Category. “It’s an honor to be recognized in this way for our support of student veterans, active, reserve and National Guard personnel and their families,” said Coby Dillard, UT Tyler director of military and veterans affairs, as quoted in a news release. “Our designation is a great testament to all the tireless, student-led efforts to make UT Tyler a truly military-inclusive institution.” A celebration ceremony hosted by the UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the UT Tyler Alumni House, located on the UT Tyler campus.

Supporting about 650 military-affiliated students, the UT Tyler Military and Veterans Success Center provides a full spectrum of individualized, relationship-centered support and advocacy for its student population, according to the release. UTT officials say the Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide; input from student veterans; and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions.

Go Back