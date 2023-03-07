Moran discusses budget, foreign influence

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 10:59 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas Congressman Nathaniel moran tells KTBB he’s joined another Texas congressman in an effort to shield the U.S. from undue foreign influence, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moran said, “I recently signed on to a piece of legislation by Chip Roy that’s trying to get the United States out of the World Health Organization. There are so many of these world organizations that are trying to impose their political views on us. We need to continue hold not just our governmental accountable. But we need to hold those entities around the world that are trying to influence our government accountable.”

Moran also discussed the forthcoming federal budget, expected to be revealed by President Biden in Pennsylvania this week. “We’ll see what…kind of budget the President presents,” said Moran. “I’m confident in Jodey Arrington’s leadership on the Budget Committee — confident that he’s gonna hold true to his stand that we cannot deal with…the debt ceiling issue unless and until we have good spending reduction. So I think we’re gonna see a lot of that happen, because if you don’t see that happen, the Democrats (are) gonna find out that we’re gonna stand true to our word, and that is..we’re simply not gonna take up…the debt ceiling issue unless and until we see spending get reined in and under control. We’ve gotta start turning the tide and reversing the trend of our spending. We have to work together to get out of that situation.”

