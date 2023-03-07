Overton ISD joins list of schools switching to four day school week

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 8:34 am

OVERTON — Overton ISD is the latest of many East Texas schools to transition to a four-day school week for the upcoming school year. According to our news partner KETK, in a 5-1 vote, the school board approved the switch at their meeting on Monday evening, making the district the 21st to make the change in East Texas. With the addition of Overton ISD, at the start of the 2023-2024 school year, there will be more than 15,000 students in East Texas operating on a four-day school week. The district previously held three meetings to discuss the possibility of a four-day school week with the community, giving them an opportunity to bring their questions and concerns to the school board.

“Regardless of people’s perspective before the vote, I believe this will happen because the community is great. If you were for it or against it, let’s put that behind us. We’ve made the decision, adopt a can-do attitude and let’s figure it out. I think it’s always a great day to be a mustang,” said Larry Calhoun, Overton ISD Superintendent.

