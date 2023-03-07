Plunge in border crossings could blunt GOP attack on Biden

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 8:34 am

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sharp drop in illegal border crossings since December may be blunting a Republican point of attack against President Joe Biden as the Democratic leader moves to reshape a broken asylum system that has dogged him and his predecessors. A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that voters support adjusting the number of immigrants and asylum-seekers allowed into the country. About 4 in 10 U.S. adults say the level of immigration and asylum-seekers should be lowered, while about 2 in 10 say they should be higher. About a third want the numbers to remain the same.

