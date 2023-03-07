Jan. 6 defendants apparently disappear on eve of trial, court records show

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 5:32 am

ftwitty/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Two people charged in a coordinated attack on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol now appear to be on the lam and a judge issued warrants for their arrest just as one of them was set to go on trial this week, court records show.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols unsealed bench warrants last week for Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson, both of Florida, who along with three others are accused of a series of assaults on law enforcement outside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The FBI already had a $30,000 reward offer out for information leading to the arrest of Pollock's brother, Jonathan Pollock, who was also charged in the indictment and disappeared months ago.

Court records show that Olivia Pollock failed to appear Monday for the start of her trial and Nichols moved to sever her from two other defendants in the case, who will now proceed with a bench trial.

After his arrest, Hutchinson was ordered to remain on home detention while Olivia Pollock was ordered to have a GPS monitor on her ankle.

An attorney for Olivia Pollock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hutchinson previously rejected the services of an attorney and moved to represent himself in his case.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back