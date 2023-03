Scoreboard roundup — 3/6/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

NY Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 2

Kansas City 10, Arizona 1

Colorado 4, Texas 1

Chi Cubs 6, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, Houston 1

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 6, Cleveland 0

Boston 7, Detroit 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 1

LA Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 118, Boston 114 (OT)

Philadelphia 147, Indiana 143

Portland 110, Detroit 104

Miami 130, Atlanta 128

Denver 118, Toronto 113

Sacramento 123, New Orleans 108

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton 3, Buffalo 2

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Calgary 5, Dallas 4

Chicago 5, Ottawa 0

Vancouver 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 4, Washington 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73

Saint Mary's 76, BYU 69

